The week is over. Seasonal influences are ongoing. Some even seem to have embraced the live service model, they are so resistant and often come back to haunt us. However, the unavoidable question: what will you play this weekend? There haven't been any huge releases in the last seven days, but something interesting can still be found. Indeed, even something psychedelic and very nostalgic. At the very least, if you don't like mutant camels there is always the possibility of thinning out a little backlog, an operation that certainly doesn't hurt. In the meantime, however, let's see what the latest news is that is worth taking into consideration to occupy your free time.

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story and Outcast: A New Beginning Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story is a video game documentary full of games The most important news was certainly the publication of Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, the new video game documentary from Digital Eclipse dedicated to one of the greatest living developers on the face of the earth, as well as one of the few who has remained faithful to his principles. By playing it you can learn its history and try 42 of its classic games, as well as a surprising remake. Here you can read our review. Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story is certainly the best of the games of the last week, even if we realize that it is dedicated to a niche of players: curious lovers of video game history and nostalgics. For Outcast: A New Beginning it's more or less the same, in the sense that it's the sequel to a 1999 game. Successful but not exceptional, it continues the story of Cutter Slade and his mission to save the world of Adelpha, in this case from the worst aliens of all: the human beings. This is a great excuse to experience an opera world where you can speed around with a jetpack. Too bad for the underlying repetitiveness of the secondary activities. For other details, please refer to our review.

Contra: Operation Galuga Third title you might consider is Contra: Operation Galuga, which marks the return of the historic arcade series with more modern graphics: however, the spirit is that of the original, for better or for worse. So if you like classic, very difficult games, you will surely find something for you and dozens of monsters and aliens to eliminate, while if you like a more modern approach, tread carefully. For further details on this matter, please refer to our review. Now it's your turn to express yourselves by telling us what you'll be playing this weekend.



