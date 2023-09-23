The weekend is finally here, as is the end of summer (at least for the calendar) and our classic ritual question: what will you play this weekend? Certainly in this period there is truly an embarrassment of choice considering the releases of the last week, such as Lies of P and Mortal Kombat 1, and of the last abundant months.

As we said at the beginning, this week saw the global launch of Lies of P, the peculiar souls-like starring Pinocchio from Collodi’s novel, but in a new and decidedly dark guise, which in some ways recalls FromSoftware’s Bloodborne. In the months preceding the launch, great expectations were generated around the NEOWIZ title and pad in hand the game did not disappoint them at all, as you can read in our review of Lies of P.

Another new feature this week is Mortal Kombat 1, a sort of reboot of the series that begins a new narrative journey, always peppered with ultra-violent Fatalities. In our review we explain that the title impressed us positively with its flexible and multifaceted combat system, its varied roster enriched by the presence of Kameo characters and a solid technical sector (except on Switch), while we were less impressed convinced by the offer in terms of modes and balance.

Payday 3 also arrived this week, the new chapter of Starbreeze’s cooperative shooter series in which we will carry out spectacular bank heists as the Payday gang collaborating with friends and other online players. Soon you will be able to read our review of the game on our pages, while in the meantime negative reviews are accumulating due to server problems and the compulsory online experience even for single player play.

Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways has also been available for a few days, the DLC starring Ada Wong on sale at the price of 9.99 euros, which tells a parallel and complementary story to that of the base game, also offering new challenges and gameplay mechanics .