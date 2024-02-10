What will you play this weekend? Helldivers 2, Foamstars or Persona 3 Reloaded?

We have reached the end of a rather eventful week, probably more than we could have expected in this otherwise quiet start of February on the gaming front: but regardless of everything the question always remains the same, what will you play this weekend?
Between one thing and another, it was a week that was rather multiplayer-oriented, which is particularly fitting given that in recent days we have also celebrated the 25 years of Multiplayer.it!
On this front, perhaps it could be one of the most popular choices for players Helldivers 2the new third-person shooter from Arrowhead Studio for PS5 and PC, which seems to have found an excellent reception on Steam since the first days.
Beyond the technical problems the developers are working on, it is the most successful PlayStation game on PC in terms of number of active players, which seems to bode well for a title focused on cooperative multiplayer.
Between multiplayer and single player
If, however, you are looking for a “softer” but still competitive experience, then the choice could fall on Foamstarsalso because Square Enix's new foam-based shooter was launched practically for free on PlayStation Plus and could therefore immediately welcome a large amount of players this weekend.
However, it is very likely that many are still full of the games released last week, without considering that the backlogs are so large that they also date back to releases much further back in time. In any case, we imagine that Persona 3 Reload can still be a very valid choice for this weekend.
Among the other releases of last week there is also Granblue Fantasy: Relink, also a probable candidate, but also the maligned Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League could be an excellent solution for the weekend in question.
