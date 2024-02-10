What will you play this weekend? Helldivers 2, Foamstars or Persona 3 Reloaded?

We have reached the end of a rather eventful week, probably more than we could have expected in this otherwise quiet start of February on the gaming front: but regardless of everything the question always remains the same, what will you play this weekend?

Between one thing and another, it was a week that was rather multiplayer-oriented, which is particularly fitting given that in recent days we have also celebrated the 25 years of Multiplayer.it!

On this front, perhaps it could be one of the most popular choices for players Helldivers 2the new third-person shooter from Arrowhead Studio for PS5 and PC, which seems to have found an excellent reception on Steam since the first days.

Beyond the technical problems the developers are working on, it is the most successful PlayStation game on PC in terms of number of active players, which seems to bode well for a title focused on cooperative multiplayer.