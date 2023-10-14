What will you play this weekend? From Forza Motorsport to Lords of the Fallen there is no shortage of new releases of great depth and interest, including the hugely popular Roblox experience, which has finally made its debut on PlayStation consoles.
Forza Motorsport needs very little introduction: it is the new chapter of the Turn 10 series, in this case not a simple sequel but a real platform destined to grow and evolve in the future thanks to constant updates.
Lords of the Fallen, received with very mixed reviews, is the last soulslike of a period in which this subgenre was celebrated with great enthusiasm, although perhaps the final product does not correspond to the great expectations of enthusiasts.
After that, as mentioned, there is the Roblox phenomenon, a project that has been able to involve people over the years tens of millions of usersespecially the younger ones, thanks to the many possibilities offered by an ecosystem devoted to freedom and creativity, full of more or less interesting experiences developed by the community itself.
Adventures in space and the past
The week that is about to end also saw the release of the PS5 version of Honkai: Star Rail, the tactical RPG developed by miHoYo, the authors of the famous Genshin Impactwhich landed on the Sony console after its success on PC and mobile.
Further adventures in space are available in the interesting Star Trek: Infinite, the strategic game produced by Paradox Interactive and based on legendary television serieswhile those who want to travel to the past can do so thanks to Total War: Pharaoh, Creative Assembly’s latest work, set in this case in ancient Egypt.
In short, there is really no shortage of titles and they are all to be discovered: what will you play this weekend?
