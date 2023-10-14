What will you play this weekend? From Forza Motorsport to Lords of the Fallen there is no shortage of new releases of great depth and interest, including the hugely popular Roblox experience, which has finally made its debut on PlayStation consoles.

Forza Motorsport needs very little introduction: it is the new chapter of the Turn 10 series, in this case not a simple sequel but a real platform destined to grow and evolve in the future thanks to constant updates.

Lords of the Fallen, received with very mixed reviews, is the last soulslike of a period in which this subgenre was celebrated with great enthusiasm, although perhaps the final product does not correspond to the great expectations of enthusiasts.

After that, as mentioned, there is the Roblox phenomenon, a project that has been able to involve people over the years tens of millions of usersespecially the younger ones, thanks to the many possibilities offered by an ecosystem devoted to freedom and creativity, full of more or less interesting experiences developed by the community itself.