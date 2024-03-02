What will you play this weekend? Let's say that there is no shortage of choice, given that titles such as have just been released Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Brothers: A Tales of Two Sons Remake and Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster.

The second game in the series with the highest average rating ever, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth undoubtedly represents the highlight of the month that has just ended, as well as a possible Game of the Year: with this second part of the remake, Square Enix did an amazing job.

In fact, if you have read our review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will know that in terms of artistic direction, solidity of the gameplay, breadth of the open world, characterization of the characters and technical realization we are faced with a jewel.

Of course, it does not lack some defects on a purely graphic level, Digital Foundry defined it as “excellent but inconsistent”, but these are uncertainties that they will probably be fixed with updates and which do not affect the goodness of everything else in the slightest.