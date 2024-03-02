What will you play this weekend? Let's say that there is no shortage of choice, given that titles such as have just been released Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Brothers: A Tales of Two Sons Remake and Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster.
The second game in the series with the highest average rating ever, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth undoubtedly represents the highlight of the month that has just ended, as well as a possible Game of the Year: with this second part of the remake, Square Enix did an amazing job.
In fact, if you have read our review of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you will know that in terms of artistic direction, solidity of the gameplay, breadth of the open world, characterization of the characters and technical realization we are faced with a jewel.
Of course, it does not lack some defects on a purely graphic level, Digital Foundry defined it as “excellent but inconsistent”, but these are uncertainties that they will probably be fixed with updates and which do not affect the goodness of everything else in the slightest.
Brothers and Stormtroopers
It's not just Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, though. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake, for example, it seemed like a superfluous remake for a title originally published about ten years ago but still relevant in terms of gameplay and narrative.
Instead, it turned out to be a great product, capable of give new light to the story directed by Josef Fares, adapting it to today's standards as regards the technical sector and adding a little attention here and there. The final result? We talk about it in the review of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake.
After that we have the amazing Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, a remastered edition of the shooter set in the Star Wars universe. Originally released in 1995, the game is still very fun today and the votes of the international press confirm it: another excellent result for Nightdive Studios.
Finally, there is no shortage of live services that are causing the most discussion in this period: from the excellent Helldivers 2, which on Steam beat GTA 5 in terms of number of contemporary players, to the controversial Skull and Bones and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which these days they saw the arrival of their first season.
Now it's your turn: tell us in the comments what you'll be playing this weekend.
