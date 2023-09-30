September is about to end, the efforts of returning to school have now been absorbed to become routine, summer is a distant memory, despite the heat, and life is tinged with the typical melancholy of a day of falling leaves. What better time to play? In short, we need to find games that accompany our mood, perhaps among new releases. It’s true that there’s always the backlog to give us anxiety, but sometimes the FOMO is stronger. There is no escape, therefore what will you play this weekend?

What to play

Play Cocoon, you won’t regret it

One of the gaming possibilities offered by this exciting week is EA Sports FC 24, essentially the new FIFA under another name because Electronic Arts lost the official rights to the trademark. It seems to be a chapter in line with the previous ones, so don’t expect revolutions, but if you are a football fan you don’t have many alternatives, at least not in the triple A field.

However, if you want to feel more sensitive and intelligent, there is the game for you: the beautiful one Cocoon, from the designer of Limbo and Inside. In our review we said a lot about it, defining the game as “an elegant dance between worlds, capable of never being cloying”. After all, Donna Haraway might like it, so why not you? You can also find it on Game Pass, if you don’t want to spend too much to play it.

Jumping from topic to topic, we go to Japan thanks to Fate/Samurai Remnant, which makes us fight, smile, but also think. Omega Force seems to have really hit the mark, also considering how many fans of this series there are around the emerged world.

Savant – Ascent REMIX is a very fast game

If you’re in the mood for something more nostalgic, you can instead focus on Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps and Beans 2, a scrolling fighting game full of mini games, in which slaps and jokes come together in a decidedly interesting pixel art amalgam. Still remaining in the retro nostalgic field, we finally recommend Savant – Ascent REMIX, an expanded and corrected version of a 2013 indie game, which literally keeps you glued to the screen for as long as it lasts.

Now it’s your turn to confess. Tell us: will you spend the weekend with one of the latest releases released this week or will you dedicate yourself to catching up on the games in your backlog? Let us know in the comments.