Another tragic weekend is ahead of us and wants to force us to choose what to play from the numerous choices available.

This has been a strange week, full of highly anticipated releases, none of which proved to be essential. Of course, there are still some great games out there, so much so that you ask yourself what will you play this weekend? it is not as superfluous as it might seem. So make yourself comfortable and tell us how you will spend these two days, waiting for the Easter holidays. Done? Do you want some suggestions? Well, Battle for Wesnoth version 1.18 is out. It's free. Go play that. If good advice isn't your thing, let's look at some of the other releases from the last seven days. You will surely find something that suits you. Otherwise there is always the backlog to prune.

Dragon's Dogma 2 and Rise of the Ronin Dragon's Dogma 2 might satisfy your craving for fantasy action RPGs The loudest release of the week was definitely that of Dragon's Dogma 2 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series As written in our review, it is a successful operation, as well as an excellent game, even if it is not without some critical points, in particular because it inherits many of the problems of its predecessor. In any case, it's worth considering, even just to see if Capcom has hit the mark again or not. See also Playing Crusader Kings 3 on console: a bit unwieldy but it works Rise of the Ronin for PS5 it is instead a more disappointing game, at least according to our review. The combat system is excellent and satisfying, as expected from Team Ninja, a shame about the less than exceptional open world which slows down the experience a bit. It's not a disaster, but not the new masterpiece from the Ninja Gaiden team that many expected.