Let’s go back to the fateful question which, more than ever in this period, can be difficult to answer: what to play this weekend?

We are now in late autumn and the rainy season is making itself felt too much these days, but the bad weather at least comes in handy, pushing us to abandon any worldly commitment for the weekend and dedicate ourselves to what matters here, so what will you play this weekend? Needless to say, this week has also been decidedly rich, having seen the arrival of some truly high-caliber productions, capable of attracting the attention of a large audience and capturing it for a good amount of time, given some titles in particular. Something that we are now used to in this extraordinary videogame 2023, at least on the release front.

Between soldiers and football coaches Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III presents the usual plethora of content between single and especially multiplayer Among these, the one destined to cause the most sensation is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the new main chapter of the colossal series from Activision Blizzard. Despite rather lukewarm or directly negative responses to the new chapter Campaign, there is no doubt that this new first-person shooter is also destined to be a great protagonist on the market. On the other hand, the series regularly remains at the top of the charts for entire years, with some users essentially finding themselves playing only these titles and little else, so we have no doubt that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is also destined to remain in the daily gaming routine of many players for a long time. The other game destined to become a sort of daily commitment is instead Football Manager 2024. Title totally different from the previous one but decidedly similar in terms of the ability to attract its own audience and keep it tied to the chair/armchair/sofa in a practically constant manner throughout the year. The new edition does not revolutionize anything but simply evolves a mechanism now considered practically perfect, as you can read in our review of Football Manager 2024.