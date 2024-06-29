With the arrival of summer, as per tradition, the pace of releases in the video game market has dropped dramatically. In this sense, the arrival of the colossal Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion last week is a real rarity, but a very welcome one nonetheless. The DLC presents players with new challenges with a very high difficulty level, perhaps even too high according to some players, and offers dozens and dozens of hours of content, so it is likely that many of you are still wandering around the Shadow Realm.

The weekend has finally arrived along with the summer heat, how will you spend it, on the beach or in the mountains or will you dedicate your free time to your favorite passion? And in that case, what will you play this weekend?

The latest news this week

As mentioned above, the pace of releases has slowed, but there are at least a couple of noteworthy games this week. One of these is undoubtedly Riven, the remake of the 1997 sequel to Myst, which has now returned almost thirty years later with an absolutely excellent and faithful remake in Unreal Engine 5. Furthermore, the critics’ scores speak for themselves: despite its age, Cygames’ puzzle adventure still holds its own very well and still retains all of its original charm.

Staying on the theme of classics, Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition also arrived this week, a remastered and polished version of Ubisoft’s action adventure for PC and console, which among the new features also includes references and a treasure hunt that they act as a bridge to the sequel Beyond Good and Evil 2, which despite the many years that have passed since the announcement is still alive and well, according to Ubisoft.

So, what games will you be spending the weekend with? One of the ones we mentioned, or will you be picking up a few titles from your backlog while waiting for new releases that interest you? Let us know in the comments below.