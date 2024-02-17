We have reached the end of another week truly full of interesting news and releases, including great revelations and new games available, so in all of this the fundamental question remains the same at this point: what will you play this weekend?
Already looking at the last 7 days of the market there are several new features that can represent ideal candidates as games to carry forward during the weekend, starting with Banishers: Ghosts of New Edenthe new action adventure developed by Don't Nod, authors of Life is Strange and Vampyr, who also in this case managed to build a truly interesting world.
It could therefore be the ideal time to visit New Eden and follow the adventures of Red and Antea, professional ghost hunters who, despite themselves, find themselves having too much to do with the metaphysical world, imposing difficult decisions and finding themselves in memorable situations, as reported in our review of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.
Tomb Raider and the return to the past
Another notable release is Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Crofta true homage dedicated to all those nostalgic for the most classic Lara Corfù, who can finally get their hands on the original trilogy in a way that is as faithful as possible to the memories of the 90s.
The remaster operation in this case is truly commendable, allowing players to play the three complete titles with graphics that are practically original or slightly revised just enough to make it enjoyable even on modern technologies, warmly recommended to those who got lost in those years in the labyrinthine levels created by Core Design, as explained in the review of Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered.
The other new level release is Mario vs. Donkey Konga particular puzzle with platform elements that re-proposes the historic clash between the Nintendo icon and his first ever enemy, in a rather different form than usual, taking up a series born on laptops and brought back to a new light.
Obviously there also remains the backlog to be disposed of, or some games destined to remain on our screens for a long time to come, such as Helldivers 2 which continues to generate impressive numbers or the usual Palworld, now a truly global phenomenon. So: what will you play this weekend?
