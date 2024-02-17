We have reached the end of another week truly full of interesting news and releases, including great revelations and new games available, so in all of this the fundamental question remains the same at this point: what will you play this weekend?

Already looking at the last 7 days of the market there are several new features that can represent ideal candidates as games to carry forward during the weekend, starting with Banishers: Ghosts of New Edenthe new action adventure developed by Don't Nod, authors of Life is Strange and Vampyr, who also in this case managed to build a truly interesting world.

It could therefore be the ideal time to visit New Eden and follow the adventures of Red and Antea, professional ghost hunters who, despite themselves, find themselves having too much to do with the metaphysical world, imposing difficult decisions and finding themselves in memorable situations, as reported in our review of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.