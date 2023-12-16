What will you play this weekend? It's the last weekend before Christmas Eve, so maybe you'll dedicate it to completing the campaign Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora; or you will continue to grind for hours on end Baldur's Gate 3, recently also available on Xbox Series or you will face the roguelike experience of God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla.

Ubisoft's ambitious tie-in certainly managed to recreate the atmospheres and rich flora and fauna of Pandora within a traditional but interesting open worldvisually extraordinary and decidedly faithful to the film saga created and directed by James Cameron: it seems that players are appreciating it more than critics.

On the other hand, Baldur's Gate 3 was awarded game of the year at The Game Awards 2023, and this is anything but a casual recognition for the extraordinary RPG from Larian Studios, which is available both on PC and PS5 as well as on Xbox he is demonstrating all his qualities.

If, however, you are lucky owners of God of War Ragnarok, you will be able to take advantage of the weekend to tackle the roguelike progression of Valhalla, an unmissable DLC and free in which we can once again take on the role of Kratos for an adventure in the afterlife of Norse mythology.