The week ends and the weekend begins, this means that many gamers will have a little more time to dedicate to their passion. Between family commitments and some time spent outdoors to enjoy the high temperatures out of season, gamers will also find some space for some video games. So tell us what will you play this weekend of October 7, 2023?

The options are many and all very interesting. Some may have decided to dedicate themselves to Detective Pikachu Returns, the new investigative adventure suitable for all ages in which we can join the Pokémon mascot. We appreciated the delicacy of the adventure and the interactions between the various creatures, but we also expressed some reservations about the environments and the weight of the narrative. For all the details, you can read our review.

Detective Pikachu Returns

If you prefer something a little more dynamic, you may have decided to opt for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a sort of return to the origins that puts the hundreds of hours long RPG structure into the background to focus again on stealth and on a large city, Baghdad. There’s no shortage of other areas to explore, but in this case there won’t be a huge map full of never-ending objectives. The game didn’t fully convince us as indicated in our review, but historical fans may have found what they were looking for.

If instead you want to focus on an indie game that is more based on strategy, it has finally arrived too Wargroove 2, which we received with an excellent rating. In this new chapter, at the expense of a less cohesive plot, we find more campaigns, maps capable of keeping us busy for a long time, an important strategic component and an even richer general formula. Here is our review.