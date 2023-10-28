See also Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a delirious new side-scrolling platformer coming to Switch in October

After seeing two of the biggest titles of the entire year last week, we are once again faced with other top-level releases, which only add to a backlog that has probably become unsustainable. Not that this is a big deal, obviously, but let us know what order you plan to proceed in, given the latest releases.

The question is always legitimate, also considering the quantity of released games in these last days and this week in particular, but also taking into consideration the entire month. The trend of recent days only confirms the extraordinary nature of 2023, which seems to continue to offer titles of enormous caliber without interruption.

We are at the end of another decidedly rich week on the video game front, which has seen the arrival of other important releases added to those already seen in recent days, so the question always remains the same: what will you play this weekend?

Another incredible week

Alan Wake 2, an image of the game

This week’s big headline was probably Alan Wake 2: the sequel to the Remedy horror film turned out to be perhaps even better than expected, surpassing its predecessor in every respect. The first Alan Wake was probably still a somewhat immature adventure, even if it had such an exceptional atmosphere that it still made it a classic, but this second chapter has become a great all-round game.

As reported in our review of Alan Wake 2, this is an enormous job by Remedy, which demonstrates great creative and artistic maturity, despite not being without flaws on the gameplay front.

The other headline for this week is Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1the collection of classic games from the Konami series, which brings together the first three chapters of the “modern” series together with the progenitors released on MSX.

An image of Metal Gear Solid 2 in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1

This is clearly a collection for fans of the series, although it can represent an essential element for anyone who wants to deepen their knowledge of the universe created by Hideo Kojima.

The reconstruction of the titles did not involve great efforts, evidently, given that they are simply transported in high definition, but also for this reason we can consider Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 particularly faithful to the original material.

Among the other notable releases this week we find some notable titles on PC such as ARK: Survival Ascended, remake in Unreal Engine 5 of the well-known ARK: Survival Evolved launched practically by surprise in early access on PC.

Cities: Skylines 2 has also arrived on the Windows platform, to the delight of city builder enthusiasts, given that it aims to be the new absolute point of reference for the genre, but let’s not forget Ghostrunner 2 and other titles that have arrived in these crowded market days.

All this without considering that many will probably still be playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, just to give an idea of ​​the quantity of games available.