Today is May 14, 2022 and a new weekend begins. Temperatures are rising and good weather is becoming more regular, but gamers want to find some space for their passion. Between a bit of work and a bit of family commitments, there’s always room for a new video game, or something that’s pending in the backlog. Tell us, what will you play this weekend?

May is not a particularly busy month for video games, we know it well, and the big releases of spring are now gone. This does not mean that absolutely nothing comes out. One example among others is Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. As we explain in our review, “We didn’t have high expectations for this Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, but in the end, also considering the low cost, it is a nice little title that lasts even longer than expected. As an advertisement for Hundred Heroes, however, it doesn’t work too well, partly because its nature is too different, partly because of its obvious limitations, and also and above all because the window that opens onto the world of Eiyuden Chronicle is more like a subtle glimpse. consideration only if you strongly believe in Yoshitaka Murayama’s project and want to know every detail of this new series. “.

If, on the other hand, you are looking for something different, you can opt for The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story, which Hideo Kojima is probably playing these days, who shared a photograph of the PS5 version of the packaging on Instagram.

If, on the other hand, you want something more classic, how not to mention Evil Dead The Game. There will be all the typical elements of the genre: zombies, violence and firearms. Developed by Saber Interactive, it is available from 13 May 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch.

As mentioned, many will also have some backlog to catch up and these days they may be starting to do so. Tell us, you what will you play this weekend of 14 May 2022?