Another hot weekend has arrived and gamers, at least those who are not away from technology on vacation, have to choose between going out or staying indoors to play their favorite video games. Thanks to mobile and the cloud, nowadays you can also play your favorite AAA video games away from home, but that’s another story. All we care to know now is what you will play this weekend of August 13, 2022.

Mid-August is not usually a busy period, but this year it didn’t go badly at all, if only for the fact that it was published. Two Point Campus, a new simulator created by the authors of Two Point Hospital. In our review we gave this game a remarkable 9.2, showing that it is a game of remarkable quality.

If you prefer something more action, we have just brought you our review of Cult of the Lamb, recently published by Devolver Digital. It is a rogue-lite in which we will have to create and lead a satanic cult, taking on the role of the Lamb, ready to seek revenge against those who sacrificed him with the help of new powers. Fights and more await us, as we told you in our review.

Cult of the Lamb

While it’s not exactly new, it was released this week as well Marvel’s Spider-Man in PC version. The game from Insomniac Games has already bewitched fans on consoles but now Sony is also ready to convince PC gamers. We reviewed the conversion, explaining the strengths and weaknesses of the work done by the PlayStation Studios team.

We can then also mention Tower of Fantasy, a new action and role-playing game in a sci-fi open world. It is a free to play that aims to challenge none other than Genshin Impact, one of the greatest hits of recent years.

Obviously, as always, many fans will also have a long backlog to dispose of. Tell us, what will you play this weekend of August 13, 2022?