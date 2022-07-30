Summer comes to life, the beaches are filled with swimmers, Italy is immersed in hallucinating heat but the fundamental question remains the same: what will you play this weekend?

Because it’s not like we have time to keep up with the calls of summer: here they are new releases to keep up with and the inevitable backlog that hangs over everyone’s shoulders, to fill the calendar of videogame commitments. Also in the last week there has been no shortage of important news, even if we can consider the entire month for an overview of the most played titles.

First of all there is of course Xenoblade Chronicles 3: the new chapter of the Monolith JRPG for Nintendo Switch seems to continue on very high levels, as also confirmed by the reviews published online.

The story changes, some elements of the gameplay change but there is no lack of the features that have made this series famous: the exploration within large alien worlds to be discovered and the spectacular fights, which in this case take advantage of the new Uroboros system. To find out more, we refer you to our review of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, but anyone who has made the purchase will certainly dedicate a good part of the weekend to this game.

To stay in this week, we also remember the recent launch of Digimon Survive, which after a long wait has finally found its way to the market. The series counts on a good number of fans also in our part, so the title is certainly one of the most anticipated and probably played in these days.

Looking back a few days, it is likely that many are still struggling with Live a Live, a remake of the SNES classic that arrived last week on the Nintendo Switch, capable of bringing another good dose of classic JRPG nostalgia with the typical graphics. “2D-HD” that counts on a good number of fans.

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, the new expansion

There will still be intense activity on the tangled orange plastic roads of Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheelswith the new expansion of the Playground Games game able to provide another injection of crazy racing to the fantastic open world arcade racing game, and we refer you to our review to find out more and understand why it is one of the biggest suspects as the subject of the attentions this weekend.

For the rest, we cannot avoid mentioning one more vote Stray among the most wanted, that is the adventure of the cyberpunk cat by Annapurna, a real indie revelation of these times, and the interesting As Dusk Falls, a narrative adventure all focused on the story and on the choices to be made to carry the story forward in different ways.

In short, even in this case the choices are plentiful despite the great heat and the strong call of summer: what will you play this weekend?