We are now on the second weekend of April 2022. We gamers, in the midst of personal and family commitments – as well as work -, would like to find some space for our passion: video games. But you have to choose what to play. What’s your choice? Tell us, what you will play this weekend of 9 April 2022?

It could be a somewhat redundant answer, but we are convinced that many fans are still in the midst of their Elden Ring runs: some are perhaps already in the NG +, but we believe that a good chunk is still far from completing the game. To this is added another video game that has been around for a while: Gran Turismo 7, which finally seems to have taken the right path and has decided to increase the rewards assigned to players, so as to improve the overall experience.

Gran Turismo 7

For many other players, however, it’s time to move on to something new and one of the hottest choices of the moment could be LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. The Lego and Star Wars themed action and adventure game was awarded an 8.4 in our review. It is certainly a perfect title for those who want to relive the adventures of the saga created by George Lucas.

If you are looking for something different, we remind you that Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is available, which we have reviewed and judged with the following words: “Be honest: when was the last time you heard about Chrono Cross for something other than Yasunori Mitsuda’s soundtrack? That remains splendid twenty years later and is certainly the best part of this Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition that finally localizes a pillar of the PlayStation library in Italian, in addition to the text adventure for Satellaview that had never officially come out of Japan. The game itself, however, has aged a little. Chrono Cross has always been a step behind its illustrious prequel Chrono Trigger, and perhaps today it pays the price for excessive courage had at the time, but it remains a JRPG to play absolutely if you love the genre. ”

Tell us, what will you play this weekend of 9 April 2022? Will you have time to devote yourself to some video games, or do you have to postpone until next week?