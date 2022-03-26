Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend has come, as Daniel Craig’s meme from Saturday Night Live says, and those are words that always please everyone, usually. Spring has now begun and the beautiful days that follow (at least in terms of climate and weather), but let’s talk more about serious things: what will you play this weekend?

The days of 26 and 27 March can count on some notable releases surfaced this week, although there haven’t been those mammoth launches we’ve seen coming in the past few days and that will likely keep players busy for quite a while, like Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7 or smaller games like Tunic, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and the like.

Moving on to the current week, there is one of the major games Kirby and the Lost Landthe new Nintendo Switch exclusive that fully confirmed the excellent impressions received from the first presentations and the demo, probably revealing itself as one of the best titles in the long-running Nintendo series on the pink spot.

Kirby and the Lost Land, a scene from the game

It is a platform with action adventure elements that does not push much on the challenge element but sports a refined and complex level design, which requires you to explore the levels several times in search of new paths and hidden content, as seen in our review of Kirby and the Lost Land.

Among the other games released in these days, just yesterday it arrived Ghostwire: Tokyo on PS5 and PC, the new game from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda that presents itself as a bizarre mix of first person shooter and survival horror set in a Tokyo invaded by spirits and disturbing creatures.





Ghostwire: Tokyo, the Japanese setting is truly fascinating

As we have seen in our review of Ghostwire: Tokyo, the game starts from a truly splendid setting and very interesting ideas, such as the reference to the Japanese folk tradition among mysterious creatures, arcane places and magic, presenting a truly particular open world.

Finally, among the games released in these days we also remember the excellent Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands released just yesterday, spin-off of the famous Borderlands focused on the character shown in the title. In this case, the typical structure of the series bends to host a sort of classic RPG with a pseudo-fantasy setting, but with absolutely crazy features, as required by the typical style of Tiny Tina. As reported in our review, it is a game rich in content and with a strong peculiar character.