What will you play at Easter? Easter holidays are always too short. One doesn’t have time to digest the six doves he has swallowed, seasoned with a couple of chocolate eggs, before the festive period is over and one has to go back to normal activities. So you have to try to make the most of this short holiday period, playing as much as possible.

in truth thelast week it hasn’t been very full of notable releases. The only really good game we reviewed was EA Sports PGA Tour. Surely someone will enjoy playing it, so we highly recommend it, also because it’s done very well, but what about the others?

Time to recover some backlog, how about? Even considering only 2023 there is a lot to play for. If you own an Xbox console or a PC you can for example dedicate yourself to Hi-Fi Rush, surprisingly launched in January by Tango Gameworks. It is a musical action of great thickness and light-hearted as low as to keep you glued to the screen. In more recent times, however, the excellent remake of Resident Evil 4 has been released, a must try, especially if you have never played the original.

Fans of Japanese RPGs can surely look up to the excellent Octopath Traveler II, a truly compelling sequel, or a The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azureanother oriental pearl.

More sophisticated players can look towards Dredge, a strange fishing game that will not leave you indifferent, or to Akka Arrh, a gem from Jeff Minter.

If you want to take another dive into the past, there is Metroid Prime Remastered, or you can focus on the remake of Dead Space … in fact, this beginning of 2023 was characterized by the launch of three successful remakes, which gives us food for thought.

For the rest we are very curious to know what you will play during the Easter holidays. Let us know in the comments.