What will you play at Christmas? The holidays have finally arrived and between one binge and another with friends and relatives, perhaps you will also be able to carve out some time to devote to games. Maybe some are brand new and waiting for you under the tree, ready to be unwrapped. Many, on the other hand, will take advantage of the holidays to recover part of their backlog in view of 2023, which on paper will be a year full of thick games.

Speaking of backlog and Christmas, Microsoft would not seem to have any surprises in store between now and the end of the year for Xbox Game Pass subscribers but considering all the good news released in 2022 there is very little to complain about: between High on Life, Pentiment, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Return to Monkey Island, Persona 5, Scorn and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, just to name a few of the additions of recent months, there is enough to satisfy everyone’s tastes and certainly more than a title to spend the holidays carefree.

We could also make a list of all the releases of 2022, but it would be really too long and would be indigestible, so we will limit ourselves to mentioning some of the games that have distinguished themselves over the course of the year. At the beginning of the year we saw Dying Light 2 and Elden Ring, with which FromSoftware has fundamentally reinterpreted the souls-like genre. There was also the return of Monkey Island with a new game and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with a rich next-gen update. Thick titles have also arrived from the independent scene, such as Norco, Tunic, Cult of the Lamb and Neon White.

Elden Ring

We cannot fail to mention the hat-trick represented by Gran Turismo 7, God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West signed by PlayStation Studios thanks to which Sony has concluded another excellent year. Nintendo Switch 2022 was also abundant and of quality, thanks to Bayonetta 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3 and Kirby and the Lost Land, just to name a few. Xbox Studios, on the other hand, were not very prolific this year, but in addition to Pentiment, As Dusk Falls and the 1.0 version of Grounded, it is worth remembering exclusive temporal and non-thick consoles such as Vampire Survivors, Immortality and High on Life.

In short, a lot of games have come out and, even net of tastes, it is really difficult to be able to recover everything. What games are you spending this Christmas with?