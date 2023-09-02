As explained in our Starfield review, we are talking about a game colossal, multifaceted and full of activities in which to engage and which could potentially entertain for hundreds and hundreds of hours. Bethesda has succeeded in offering players an excellent world and storylines of the main quest and factions above past standards. The technical sector on consoles and the cleanliness of the game code are also surprising, which breaks a historical tradition of the studio full of bugs. However, we were not entirely convinced about the exploration of space and planets, where procedurally created structures tend to repeat themselves indefinitely and the static nature of the game world with respect to the player’s choices.

The week was in some ways monopolized by Starfield , the long-awaited space adventure from Bethesda. Although the global launch is set for Wednesday 6 September, many have already started playing it yesterday thanks to the guaranteed early access with the purchase of the Premium Edition.

The weekend has finally arrived and for many it represents the perfect time to take a break from study or work and cultivate your gaming passion. We are incurable meddlers and we propose our customary question: what are you playing this weekend?

Sea of ​​Stars, one of the best JRPGs of recent years is not from Japan

Sea of ​​Stars

Another very important release of the past week is Sea of ​​Stars, a RPG created by Sabotage Studios which is inspired by the great Japanese classics, such as Chrono Trigger and the old Final Fantasy, keeping the best elements and cutting the obsolete ones. The result, as explained in our review, is an unforgettable game driven by top-level art direction and truly intriguing game design solutions. If you are interested, know that Sea of ​​Stars is available for practically all platforms on the market and included in the Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog.

Completely changing genre, last August 29 Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case arrived on PC and console, the new investigative adventure by Microids starring the famous Belgian detective. This time Poirot is traveling to London commissioned by the Lloyd’s of London insurance company to ensure the transport, protection and sale of a precious painting of Mary Magdalene. A seemingly simple job. Unfortunately, the work will be stolen during the opening under the noses of everyone present. If you want to know more, here is our review of Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case.

If you want to animate Saturday night there is Samba de Amigo: Party Central, the new rhytm game for Nintendo Switch where players have to shake their controllers as if they were maracas, following the rhythm and the indications on the screen, on the notes of 40 hit songs from various artists, such as Kesha, Pitbull, Lady Gaga and many more.

This week also arrived Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, the Italian survival horror of Invader Studios prequel to Daymare: 1998, and Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, the new magical adventure starring Amadeus the wizard, Zoya the thief and Pontius the knight.

Will you spend the weekend with one of the latest releases this week or will you dedicate yourself to catching up on the games in your backlog? Let us know in the comments.