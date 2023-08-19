What will you be playing this weekend? We ask you the same question every time and the answers are always very interesting, between those who throw themselves headlong into the new releases of the last few days and those who instead take advantage of a moment of quiet to erode even a gigantic backlog.
Of course, this time there is no lack of discussion points given that a certain Red Dead Redemption was released on PS4 and Nintendo Switch on Thursday (here the review) and there was no lack of controversy regarding the work done in this case by Rockstar Games.
Thirteen years after the publication of John Marston’s original adventure, the GTA studio has in fact not been able to do better than bring it to digital stores (the physical version will arrive in October) a simple conversion and not the prized remaster or better still the sophisticated remake that so many hoped they could get their hands on.
Certain, the quality of the experience is still out of the question todayon Nintendo Switch the franchise is making its absolute debut with a decidedly solid port and on PS4 Pro and PS5 it is possible to enjoy not only real 4K graphics but also a frame rate firmly anchored to 30 fps, which are clearly not 60 but compared to the baleen performance on PS3 and Xbox 360 it’s still a different matter.
All the rest
However, we were also talking about the other releases of these days, starting with the splendid Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, which probably stands as the best work of Mimimi Games thanks to high-quality stealth strategy mechanics and excellent map design.
Instead, the genre is completely changed with Moving Out 2 (review), the new episode of the colorful and fun simulation series in which we control a team of crazy movers grappling with increasingly complex and multifaceted assignments.
Those who want something different have probably found it in the asymmetrical horror The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, based on the film saga of Do not open that dooror in the outer space of Everspace 2, debuting on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
The nostalgics of Jet Set Radio perhaps they found comfort in the very similar atmospheres of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk for Nintendo Switch, while the strategic Gord should have given fans of the genre a nice package of level mechanics and content.
In short, what will you play this weekend?
#playing #weekend #Red #Dead #Redemption #Shadow #Gambit #Moving
Leave a Reply