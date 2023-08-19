What will you be playing this weekend? We ask you the same question every time and the answers are always very interesting, between those who throw themselves headlong into the new releases of the last few days and those who instead take advantage of a moment of quiet to erode even a gigantic backlog.

Of course, this time there is no lack of discussion points given that a certain Red Dead Redemption was released on PS4 and Nintendo Switch on Thursday (here the review) and there was no lack of controversy regarding the work done in this case by Rockstar Games.

Thirteen years after the publication of John Marston’s original adventure, the GTA studio has in fact not been able to do better than bring it to digital stores (the physical version will arrive in October) a simple conversion and not the prized remaster or better still the sophisticated remake that so many hoped they could get their hands on.

Certain, the quality of the experience is still out of the question todayon Nintendo Switch the franchise is making its absolute debut with a decidedly solid port and on PS4 Pro and PS5 it is possible to enjoy not only real 4K graphics but also a frame rate firmly anchored to 30 fps, which are clearly not 60 but compared to the baleen performance on PS3 and Xbox 360 it’s still a different matter.