Lots of news and lots of things to play this weekend, but what will you dedicate yourself to? The PC version of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Remnant 2 or Double Dragon?

What will you be playing this weekend? Even in the infernal heat of an anomalous summer, which only in the last few hours seems to allow for a few moments of rest, the video game market hasn't stopped and indeed offers titles of great interest, above all Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PCs and Remant 2. The first, on the strength of the complete analysis by Digital Foundry which promotes it albeit with reservations, compared to an initial video in which the English editorial team seemed much more critical of the conversion, marks the arrival of another important PlayStation exclusive on the Windows platform. If you have read our review of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, you will know that Insomniac Games has done an amazing job, crafting a colorful, fun and really solid adventure on the gameplay front, also full of various innovative ideas such as the portal mechanics.

Remant 2 Remnant 2, a boss fight Capable of doubling the number of players on Steam, Remnant 2 undoubtedly stands as one of the most interesting productions of the year, capable of starting from the solid foundations of the first chapter to enrich that soulslike formula of content and insights. Against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world, invaded by evil forces, under the command of a handful of survivors we will have to face the monsters that besiege the cities and get to the heart of the threat to eradicate it once and for all. However, considering a degree of challenge that is far from trivial, will we be able to complete this mission?