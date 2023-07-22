The period is particularly rich and there is really a lot to play, also considering the backlog. But we want to focus on new proposals which are definitely not lacking.

The weekend has arrived and it’s time to play a little more. Actually, in this heat, turning on computers or consoles in the absence of air conditioning can be detrimental, but we are gamers, so we like to suffer and live our passion even in extreme conditions. So despite the sweat, we want to ask you: what are you playing this weekend?

Lots to play

Given the heat, how about a nice tropical adventure?

Let’s start with Pikmin 4 for Nintendo Switch, probably the most relevant release of this period. It is certainly not one of Nintendo’s most successful series, as admitted by Shigeru Miyamoto himself, but for once gamers may want to try something different from the usual and jump into the fray.

Strategy enthusiasts may prefer Jagged Alliance 3 instead for pc, new incarnation of the military strategy series born in the 90s. Haemimont Games has done a great job of composing a game that takes the best of modern turn-based strategy and adds its own to it. Definitely a recommended title. It’s also set in very hot territory, so it’s perfect for the period.

Who owns PS5 and PC can instead cool off with Viewfinder, a puzzle game that plays with perspective to give us exciting and stylistically interesting situations.

Finally, if you want to do yourself real harm, you can focus on Testament: The Order of High Human, a title that we really liked a lot… during the uninstallation phase. Of course, it would be better to make a mini bonfire with a credit card, but those with a paraphilia for bad games may find it to their liking. To be played under a duvet and wearing woolen clothes to increase suffering.