We are now at the beginning of July and summer has fully entered the scene, but beyond jokes like going to the beach or on vacation, the main question always remains the same: what are you playing this weekend?
The question is at least legitimate, also considering the amount of games that have come out in these last few days and this week in particular.
These are generally not big blockbusters, but various titles characterized by peculiar atmospheres and mechanics and capable of attracting different types of users.
In particular, the Japanese productions stand out, demonstrating a new anthology of Japanese games that is investing the market, as we have already seen with Final Fantasy 16 which probably still remains one of the main candidates for the game of the weekend.
Lots of interesting games for this weekend
So let’s start from Final Fantasy 16, which may still be the focus for many gamers, considering the sheer size of the new Square Enix RPG. We also talked about it last weekend, but it is a title of great interest for everyone, therefore it is highly probable that it is among the major candidates to occupy this videogame weekend.
For the rest, the news of these days started with Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective, the conversion of the title of the same name originally released on Nintendo 3DS. It is a splendid Capcom adventure that has not achieved the desired commercial results but has nevertheless become a cult, hoping that this re-release will bring greater luck.
Our Ghost Trick: Ghost Detective review helps you understand it more.
Curiously, another new and interesting title these days revolves around a similar topic, with Master Detective Archive: Rain Code, which presents itself as an adventure with a strong investigative tone and supernatural veins, which mixes elements from visual novels and puzzles for an experience very much in line with manga and anime. You can get to know him better in our Master Detective Archive: Rain Code review.
Or you might still be lost in the microland of Pikmin 1 and 2, with the recent re-releases of Nintendo classics that really can’t go unnoticed, given the quality of the games in question. Want to refresh your memory? Here is the Pikmin 1 + 2 HD review.
#playing #weekend #Master #Detective #Ghost #Trick #FF16
