What will you be playing this weekend? We are in a somewhat particular period, the most important releases are now behind us (waiting for the next ones, of course) but the market never stops proposing really interesting projects, such as for example Harmony: The Fall of Reverie or Amnesia: The Bunker.

If you have read our review of Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, you will know that it is one of the most interesting adventures developed by the French team Don’t Nod, featuring a deep and mature storyas well as a remarkable graphic style.

“It is a game of pure storytelling, extremely focused on its strengths, even at the cost of limiting the pacing and the introduction of any ‘action’ gameplay mechanics present for example in Life is Strange”, wrote our Nicola Armondi in his article, also underlining the excellent characters in the game.

If, on the other hand, what you are looking for is a thrill, Amnesia: The Bunker is undoubtedly the title for you: the latest creature from Frictional Games, a decidedly expert team in the field of horror productions, catapults us into a mysterious dungeon of the Maginot Line, playing a soldier who doesn’t remember how he ended up there.

One thing, however, is certain: he is not alone, mysterious creatures move in the darkness and he will have to do everything possible to escape their touch, trying to take advantage of any opportunity to find the clues necessary for the reconstruction of the truth and the identification of a possible escape route. Have you read the review of Amnesia: The Bunker, right?

Other recent releases include MotoGP 23, which looks more or less like the two-wheeled driving game that Milestone produces every year to satiate the hunger of enthusiasts, and Tour de France 2023, for which it is possible to practically do the same thing : licensed sportsmen on an annual basis, but with their own hard core of die-hard fans.

Of course it is possible, indeed it is more than likely that you are still dedicating your time to the long campaign of Diablo 4 or to the spectacular challenges of Street Fighter 6, or perhaps you are in the midst of a particularly inspired creation in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. After all we are talking about some of the most important games of the year, which do not run out of steam within a week, on the contrary.

So, what are you playing this weekend?