2023 seems to be an extraordinary year in terms of quantity of productions and size of upcoming titles, and even the beginning of summer has already reserved us some high-calibre releases, while at the moment we are in an intermediate phase with indie or medium-sized games to be held in high regard anyway.

The question is always legitimate, also considering the quantity of games that have come out in these last few days and this week in particular. After a period of considerable binge, we are not now dealing with huge releases but there are still several interesting titles, characterized by peculiar atmospheres and mechanics and capable of attracting different types of users.

We are now in mid-July and summer has fully entered the scene, even too much judging by the heat, but beyond any uninteresting jokes such as going to the beach or on vacation, the main question always remains the same: what are you going to play this weekend?

Lots of games to choose from in this mid-July 2023

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals presents the ominous style of the progenitor

Let’s start with Exoprimal, which was launched just yesterday, July 14, also available directly on Xbox Game Pass: it is probable that many subscribers to the Microsoft service have launched into this particular action shooter based on dinosaurs and combat exoskeletons, so this is certainly a main suspect among the possible protagonists of the weekend.

The result is a bit uncertain, but since it is Capcom and if you have fellow adventurers to involve in the cooperative multiplayer, then Exoprimal is definitely the game to play this weekend.

The other high-level release seen these days is Oxenfree 2: as we have also seen from the votes of the first reviews, the sequel to the splendid narrative adventure by Night School Studio is perhaps not at the level of the first, shocking chapter, but it is still definitely an experience to try.

However, it is highly probable that this weekend too could be marked by a couple of titles that have been out for a few weeks now but are destined to remain on the crest of the wave for a while longer: the first of these is certainly Diablo 4, which will represent a permanent presence probably for years in the active log of players, given the long-term support from Blizzard.

The other game is instead Final Fantasy 16, a new chapter in the famous Square Enix series that seems to have convinced everyone a bit, despite the revolution applied by the developers to the classic JRPG formula, definitively transforming it into a real action game.