What will you be playing this weekend? At the turn of the end of November and the beginning of December some of the most anticipated productions of the year made their debut, and while not all promises have been kept there is no doubt that there are plenty of games to choose from to spend a weekend dedicated to our common passion.

Probably many of you have launched headlong into the campaign that we told in the review of The Callisto Protocol: while proving to be an excellent title on balance, the new survival horror directed by Glen Schofieldthe father of dead spacefailed to push towards excellence due to a series of more or less significant shortcomings.

However, Jacob Lee’s adventure in the fearsome prison of Black Iron represents the typical product that can be perceived differently according to tastes and sensitivities, as well as the expectations with which you had possibly loaded it. Are you playing it? Are you enjoying it? We’re really curious to know what you think, because getting to that little number at the bottom of the article wasn’t easy.

It went much better with the review of Marvel’s Midnight Suns: the turn-based strategy by Firaxis could count on the talent and know-how of an absolutely capable and experienced development team, not surprisingly the author of the series XCOM extension and therefore certainly able to involve us in an adventure based on superheroes and tactics.

The success of Need for Speed ​​Unbound is less obvious, the new episode of the racing series produced by Electronic Arts that tries to refresh the open world formula by introducing a peculiar graphic style in cel shading, but only for characters and special effects, leaving the rest intact several mechanics borrowed from previous editions.

Let’s not forget Warhammer 40,000: Darktide: Fatshark’s cooperative action, once again set in the universe created by Games Workshop despite its futuristic setting, was the protagonist of a problematic launch on PC due to obvious optimization problems and is therefore been a bit overshadowed while waiting for the situation to improve.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the protagonists of the game

After that, of course, several other games and content also made their debut: from the Dragonflight expansion for World of Warcraft to The Last Chapter DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which closes the long Eivor saga with one last mission; from the remake of Front Mission 1st Remake to the clashes between mobile suits of Gundam Evolution, passing through The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution on Meta Quest 2 and Inscryption on Nintendo Switch.

What will you play? Write it in the comments and let’s discuss it!