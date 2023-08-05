The weekend has finally arrived, as well as our classic ritual question to find out the tastes of our readers. What will you be playing this weekend? Surely the heat is not the gamer’s best friend yet this summer was certainly anomalous, given that the most successful games of 2023 have been released just in the last few months, which also fully includes Baldur’s Gate 3.
The mammoth GDR of Larian Studios has monopolized the conversations of the last few days and at the launch on PC it has not betrayed expectations by recording crazy numbers on the Valve platform. In short, it seems that Larian Studios has hit the mark once again and the 2.5 million copies sold during Early Access alone confirm this.
With the release date being a month ahead of original plans, understandably the review codes for print only arrived close to publication and therefore there really wasn’t the material time to do a thoughtful and comprehensive review, on which in any case we are working hard. In the meantime you can read our first impressions of the full version of Baldur’s Gate 3.
F1 Manager 2023 and Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
The rest of the week was not full of releases, but it is still worth noting the arrival of Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Initially launched on mobile devices and followed by a port for Switch, the second chapter of the adventure series inspired by The Legend of Zelda offers an even richer and more ambitious experience than its predecessor, as you can read in our review, therefore it is a game to definitely take into consideration.
Another noteworthy release of the week is F1 Manager 2023, the new Frontier Developments management system that puts us in charge of the main teams of this competition. On paper, this new iteration goes to limit part of the defects of its predecessor, offering even more cars, cars and challenges.
Which game will you spend the weekend with? Baldur’s Gate 3 or one of the other games released over the past few weeks? Or will you take advantage of this August weekend to thin out your backlog? Let us know in the comments.
#playing #weekend #Baldurs #Gate
Leave a Reply