The weekend has finally arrived, as well as our classic ritual question to find out the tastes of our readers. What will you be playing this weekend? Surely the heat is not the gamer’s best friend yet this summer was certainly anomalous, given that the most successful games of 2023 have been released just in the last few months, which also fully includes Baldur’s Gate 3.

The mammoth GDR of Larian Studios has monopolized the conversations of the last few days and at the launch on PC it has not betrayed expectations by recording crazy numbers on the Valve platform. In short, it seems that Larian Studios has hit the mark once again and the 2.5 million copies sold during Early Access alone confirm this.

With the release date being a month ahead of original plans, understandably the review codes for print only arrived close to publication and therefore there really wasn’t the material time to do a thoughtful and comprehensive review, on which in any case we are working hard. In the meantime you can read our first impressions of the full version of Baldur’s Gate 3.