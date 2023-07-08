Summer is usually the slowest time in terms of new releases. In this sense, 2023 is proving to be an exception to the rule given that high-profile and non-high-profile games have come out in recent weeks, which we are sure are still entertaining many of you.

What will you be playing this weekend? The weekend is the perfect time to take a break from your commitments and dedicate time to your gaming passion. And as usual we are curious to know which games you will spend your free time with in the next couple of days. Are you still completing the games released in the past months or, given the weather, will you have a good time at the seaside or in the mountains?

Clear the backlog while you can

Among these there is certainly Diablo 4, after all the Blizzard title has a virtually infinite longevity thanks to its endgame and high replayability by tackling the campaign with a different character. In addition, many of you will be preparing for the arrival of the Season of the Husks, which begins this month. Lovers of fighting games, on the other hand, will be battling it out on the Street Fighter 6 servers, which is enjoying great success among the public, so much so that it has sold 2 million copies.

A few weeks ago Final Fantasy 16 also arrived in stores which considering its length and the presence of the New Game + will probably still be the center of attention of many players even on this hot weekend in July.

This week and the next instead will be less crowded in terms of new releases, even if there will be some interesting titles to keep an eye on such as Exoprimal (July 14, console, PC and Game Pass) and Pikmin 4. You should take advantage of them to thin out the backlog or take advantage of the PlayStation Store summer promotions and the Steam sales, in view of the hot months, and not for the temperatures, that await us from August onwards, with the release of some heavyweights such as Baldur’s Gate 3, Starfield, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, just to name a few.

So which game will you spend the weekend of July 8 with? Will you be spending it on the Diablo 4 servers or in Final Fantasy 16’s realm of Valisthea? Or are you recovering arrears? Let us know in the comments.