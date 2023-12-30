What will you be playing this weekend and New Year's Eve? We have reached the end of 2023, a year that was truly full of satisfactions on all platforms, so we are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to games to dedicate ourselves to in these days of stoppage, always provided that you are not too busy digesting lentils and cotechino or digesting rivers of alcohol.

Of course, no noteworthy games came out this last week, but then again 2023 was a memorable year and full of quality games, so there's likely to be a long backlog ready to wait for you over the holidays.

In this regard, according to HowLongtoBeat estimates, it is likely that many of you will spend the weekend and New Year playing Baldur's Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Hogwarts Legacy, three of the most successful games of the last 12 months , but also those most backlogged by users.

Then there are those who will spend it in the midst of a hail of bullets on The Finals, the surprising free-to-play shooter from Embark Studio which has reached the ceiling of ten million players in record time. Others, however, will spend it in the lands of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora released just a few weeks ago.