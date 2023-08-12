There is little news this week, as is typical for the beginning of August. In fact, publishers often prefer to wait at least September before publishing any video games, but that doesn’t mean that the week was completely empty.

A new weekend begins and gamers may now have a little more time to indulge in their favorite video games. Between a family commitment and some time spent outdoors, at least if the temperature allows it, it’s not a bad idea to have some fun with a video game, whether it’s one of the latest news or a title in your backlog. So tell us what will you be playing this weekend of August 12, 2023?

The games of early August 2023

Atlas Fallen makes us fight huge creatures

For example, Atlas Fallen, an action game from Deck 13, was released. In our review, we explained to you that it is not a very high quality game, which unfortunately has a forgettable narrative, an inaccurate combat system – perhaps due to the desire to be more than it could – and in general a gameplay characterized by little variety, in terms of content, objectives and puzzles. At the same time, however, we praised the imagery and the scenarios, which are fascinating to see and fun to explore. Finally, we confirmed that the various gameplay dynamics mesh well with each other. So it won’t be the best game of the year, but it deserved full sufficiency.

But if you don’t want something that intense, then it might be time to play Stray, now that it’s arrived on Xbox. The “cat simulator” was released as a console exclusive last year on PlayStation, but now it’s right on the “rival” as well. The quality of the feline adventure is well known and we can’t help but advise you to dedicate yourself to this small but fascinating game, which blends platforming, puzzles and some slightly more adrenaline-pumping sequences.

Obviously, the news of the week may not be in your thoughts at all. Many will be dedicating themselves to their game of Baldur’s Gate 3, a game so massive it will take most players weeks if not months. Larian Studios has already revealed some data, informing us that in the first weekend, fans dedicated themselves to the role-playing game for a total of 1,225 years, with 88 years spent creating the character. Considering the quality of Baldur’s Gate 3, we don’t think the second weekend will be particularly worse.

So tell us what will you play this weekend of August 12, 2023?