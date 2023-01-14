A new weekend has arrived and we gamers, in this cool January, have the opportunity to spend some time on our favorite video games, between a family commitment and an outdoor trip (weather permitting). Each player will have their own game of the moment and therefore we ask you, what you will be playing this weekend of January 14, 2023?

January is usually not the busiest month in terms of new releases, as developers prefer February and March (as the end of the fiscal year approaches). Nevertheless, several very interesting titles have been made available this week, starting with the Italian Children of Silentown, a quality point and click adventure.

In our review we explained that “Children of Silentown works: it tells a good story, has some great moments and is characterized by an appealing visual style. It has small diction problems and is perhaps a little too easy, especially if you have already experience with the genre, but it flows really well and ended up going deeper than we initially thought.”

If you prefer something more action, then you should check out Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider. In our review we explained that “Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is the most mature fruit of a development studio that never ceases to amaze for the ability it has to look at classic video games, identifying their strengths so as to replicate them perfectly, while reshuffling them to obtain a result that is unique each time.The paradox is that its greatest strength is its greatest weakness, because Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider seems uninterested in speaking to a modern audience, aiming exclusively at those who are able to understand and appreciate his many sources. Handsome and surly at the same time, almost ruthless in his unwillingness to compromise.”

In closing, we also remind you that One Piece Odyssey has recently been released, a very valid role-playing game that finally manages to give fans of Oda’s work a quality game different from the musou genre.

In our review we explained to you that “One Piece Odyssey may not be remembered among the best JRPGs ever, but undoubtedly it will be among the best One Piece games ever made. And even knowing that it is a very low bar to overcome, we do not think it is appropriate to diminish ILCA’s work on a product which, despite some structural stumbling blocks and a handful of imbalances in the progression of difficulty, proves to be a project full of love for the Oda saga and for his fans. Highly recommended if you love the adventures of Luffy and crew, or even if you just want to enjoy a respectable JRPG.”

Of course, for many, this weekend will be an appropriate time to play a few titles left in the backlog. So tell us what you will be playing on the weekend of January 14, 2023?