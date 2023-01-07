What will you be playing this weekend? In this long weekend, which began with the Epiphany party, it is natural for gamers to play. Indeed, it is almost mandatory before returning to school or work. Since we are curious, we would therefore like to know how you will spend these two days of free time.

In terms of go out this week has been very poor. On the other hand, it’s a time when it doesn’t make much sense to release new games. So what better occasion to dispose of some backlog, waiting for the revelry of 2023, in which we will all be called to make important choices?

A good starting point for choosing what to play is certainly our list of games of the year 2022. If we were you, we would start from the first position, namely Elden Ring, which has won many awards and definitely deserves to be tried.

If you are more refined you can look at the second position, i.e. Immortality, a game that definitely leaves its mark on the plot and construction of the experience as a whole, otherwise there is God of War: Ragnarok, a highly recommended choice if you own PS5 or PS4. Xbox and PC owners can play the excellent Pentiment, a deep and stylish game that will captivate you from start to finish. Naturally there is also room for indies, with Vampire Survivors, one of the surprises of the year, Tunic, Norco and Sifu, respectively a Zelda-like action RPG, a point-and-click adventure that tells a very particular story and a fighting game cinematic mold that looks to the classics of kung-fu films.

Nintendo Switch owners can instead look to Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Finally, PS4 and PS5 players can step into Aloy’s shoes and face Horizon Forbidden West, which is definitely worth a spin.

So let us know what you’ll be playing this weekend. As usual, write it in the comments. Don’t worry, you won’t be profiled by Pianesani.