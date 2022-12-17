What will you be playing this weekend? The weekend is the perfect time to take a break from study or work and devote yourself body and soul to your gaming passion. And as usual, since we are incurable meddlers, we are curious to know which games you will spend your free time with on the weekend before Christmas.

The past week is basically the one that basically ends the calendar of releases of the year, offering us both important news and welcome returns. We also imagine that many will take advantage of the period to recover some of the titles in their backlog, before the list is further extended with Christmas gifts.

This week saw two big comebacks. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion arrived on December 13th. It is the remastered version of the prequel starring Zack Fair, which offers a complete overhaul of the HD graphics, a remastered soundtrack, voice acting for all dialogues, a reworked interface and also several changes and updates to the combat system. If you want to know more, here is our review of Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion.

The other welcome return is represented by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. No remaster or remake in this case, but rather a substantial next-gen patch thanks to which CD Projekt’s RPG now exploits the power of PS5, Xbox Series X|S and the latest generation PC, ray tracing and DLSS and introduces new content, improvements and even some of the best mods in the community. A remarkable work, considering that the house offers, as you can see in our analysis of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition.

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunon: the protagonist Zack Fair

Among the novelties, however, we cannot fail to mention High on Life. It is a sci-fi first person shooter made by Squanch Games and the co-creator and voice actor of Rick and Morty, with an important focus on black humor and over the top situations. In the game we will play the role of an improvised bounty hunter on the trail of a criminal consortium that has seen fit to use the human race as a special ingredient for an intergalactic drug. To do this we will have to rely on the Gatlians, aliens who take the form of talking guns and weapons. The game is available on PC and Xbox Game Pass and if you want to know more, we recommend reading our review of High on Life.

Among this week’s novelties we cannot fail to mention Melatonin, a rhythm game which, as you can read in our review, amazed us for its aesthetic cleanliness and for the care of the audio tracks, in a very successful mix of hand-drawn dream scenarios and lo-fi music.

Will you be playing one of the titles released in the last few days this weekend? Or will you be dedicated to catching up on backlog games? Let us know in the comments.