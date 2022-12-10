The weekend is finally here and that means that many players will have a little more time on their hands to indulge in one of their passions. Between a family engagement and some time outdoors (weather and temperatures permitting), many gamers will be launching their hit game on their favorite gaming platform. tell us, what will you be playing this weekend of November 10, 2022?

This week didn’t see the arrival of many major games, as most of the major releases occurred between October and November. However, this does not mean that high quality games have not been published, such as for example Dwarf Fortress.

In our review we explained that “Dwarf Fortress is a very difficult, edgy game, but it is also an essential experience, a real celebration of the hidden potential of the videogame medium, which you will not find in any other game. For this reason we do not hesitate to define it as a fundamental work, not to be left only to the MoMA, but to try to play with conviction at least once in your life. You will die often, you will die badly, you will not understand some things, you will be amazed at having understood others, but it will never leave you indifferent , always giving you something new. One of the few essential games.”

If you prefer something more modern and AAA, then you should check out Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds, a new expansion to Ubisoft’s open world shooter that takes us to a series of alternative and supernatural worlds. After exploring a strange meteorite impact site, Dani Rojas finds herself trapped in a supernatural capsule. To escape, Dani will have to overcome a series of “fractures” and obtain the five broken fragments needed to repair the space capsule. En route, Dani strikes up an unlikely friendship with Fai, her haughty but strangely intriguing guide.

Then we advise you not to lose sight of it Portal with RTX if you have a gaming machine of a certain level.

In our review we explained that “Portal with RTX is the masterpiece of all time, accessible however only by a small circle of people (consider that among the minimum requirements there is a GeForce RTX 3060 and among those recommended an RTX 4080). what it should, i.e. clearly show what the use of the new graphics technologies from Nvidia can entail, but it never gets upsetting, so much so that in the end you play without even paying attention to the new graphics anymore, but only because you are there let yourself be captivated again by the exceptional mechanics of this classic. The final grade should therefore be read as a judgment for the operation itself, which works, without surprising. It makes you think that a 2007 game is one of the few ways to take advantage of expensive cards.”

