What will you be playing this weekend? Considering the recent debut of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom the answer for many of you will be obvious, but we are still curious to know which games you will be spending your time with during this mid-May weekend.

The week was not particularly full of releases, with many publishers who rightly preferred not to place their productions during the launch period of the new Link epic, which is clearly monopolizing the discussions. The sequel to Breath of the Wild it was one of the most anticipated games of this 2023 and test in hand it absolutely did not disappoint expectations, proving to be even more ambitious and majestic than its predecessor, as you can see in our review of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

In addition to the new exclusive Nintendo Switch, we also point out the release of Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, the sequel to the popular Cyberconnect2 RPG, which among other things is included in the offer of Game Pass for PC and console together with the previous chapter, of which you can read the review on our pages. We’re talking about an RPG with turn-based combat, in which we’ll experience the drama of war from the point of view of a group of kids, who in spite of themselves find themselves forced to throw themselves into the chaos of battle aboard a giant tank. The sequel features an enhanced battle system and a new event system that puts the narrative partially in players’ hands.

Also arriving this week were the old-gen PS4 and Xbox One versions of Marvel’s Midnight Suns (here’s our review) along with the Bloodstorm DLC, which introduces new missions and Storm of the X-Men as a playable character.

For the rest, the weekend is always the ideal time to thin out the backlog accumulated over the last few months and we are sure that some of you are still playing the most important releases of the last few weeks, such as Redfall, the old-gen versions of Hogwarts Legacy and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

And you, with which games will you spend the weekend? Let us know in the comments below.