A new weekend has begun and this means that for many gamers two days of gaming await. Of course, after spending some time outdoors enjoying the good weather and having paid due attention to family and friends. For many, however, the weekend is also the best time to start a new video game or jump into a slightly more demanding session than the work/school week. So tell us what will you be playing this weekend of April 6, 2023?

In recent days, some highly anticipated games have been released, such as Redfall. Yes, it hasn’t turned out to be the video game we all hoped for, but its presence on Game Pass allows you to try it for even just a few hours and get an idea of ​​how bad things actually went in Arkane Austin’s. In addition, Microsoft has made available the new Game Pass Friend which allows you to invite up to five friends to use PC Game Pass for 14 days and thus do some cooperative gaming sessions without having to ask them to spend money.

However, many players who remained on the old generation could take advantage of the weekend of April 6, 2023 to play Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 and Xbox One. After months it has finally arrived on the two consoles and the performances seem to be more than respectable: in a period during which many games struggle to run adequately, it is refreshing that these new versions are not paid for by problems; clearly putting them off helped.

As always, many will also have a long backlog of games to catch up on or complete. The highly anticipated will arrive next week The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdomso many players will be trying to complete other video games to be ready to venture back to Hyrule.

