A new weekend has begun, and that means some players will have a little more time to play video games. Between a family commitment and some time spent outdoors, weather permitting, there will be room for a session or two with the latest games. So tell us, what will you play these weekends of April 29, 2023?

There are many options this week. For example, it begins with the arrival of the free to play Honkai Star Rail which, if it proves to be as deep and interesting as Genshin Impact, could become a new thief of game hours for months and years. The game is available on PC and mobile, with the PlayStation version not yet having an exact date.

If you are a Metroidvania fan, then you should give this a try afterimage, a new game made in China that offers a large world full of secrets, platforming and action. In our review we explained that it is an excellent game, just a pity that the plot is a bit chaotic and even after many hours it is difficult to keep up with all the details of the lore.

afterimage

Suppose, however, that many have decided to take advantage of the weekend of April 29 to play Star Wars Jedi Survivor, the new chapter of the adventures of Cal Kestis, set a few years after the events of Fallen Order. In our review we explained that “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not only an exemplary sequel, but an excellent all-round action-adventure title. Respawn has literally outdone itself in terms of level design, manufacturing a hybrid gameplay that draws on to the metroidvania tradition with a sprinkling of open world and an even more solid combat system. Too bad that the plot takes several hours to take off, reaching its peak only in the final bars: net of various graphic problems that Asmussen’s team has promised to resolve, Survivor is the video game Star Wars we hoped for and somewhat deserved.”

If you love action but are also looking for co-op, then you might be interested in the Monster Hunter Rise expansion – Sunbreak – which has now also arrived on PlayStation and Xbox, but has already been available on PC and Nintendo Switch for some time.

Obviously the long backlog is always available as well as games released in the last few weeks. So tell us what will you play this weekend of April 29, 2023?