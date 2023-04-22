What will you be playing this weekend? The weekend is the perfect time to take a break from study or work and cultivate your gaming passion. And as usual we are curious to know which games you will spend your free time with this weekend in April.

It has certainly been a week full of interesting releases on all platforms and for all tastes. Among these there is also Minecraft Legendsthe spin-off of the RTS-style Mojang series with strong action nuances, which landed on PC and console a few days ago, here is our review.

PS5 players, on the other hand, have started a new adventure in the role of Aloy these days, thanks to Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shoresexpansion of the latest effort by Guerrilla Games in which we will visit the remains of what was once Los Angeles, now inhabited by metal cars.

It has arrived on Nintendo Switch Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, the remake of the two turn-based strategy games originally released on Nintendo 3DS. This is a great quality makeover, as explained in our review.

Just yesterday, however, it arrived in stores for PC and consoles Dead Island 2 after waiting twelve years. Dambuster Studios’ zombie-based action set in a Los Angeles invaded by brain-eaters unfortunately didn’t fully convince us due to a shallow combat system and a certain monotony of the proposed activities and situations, as you can read in our review.

Will you spend the weekend with one of the latest releases this week or will you dedicate yourself to catching up on the games in your backlog? Let us know in the comments.