What will you be playing this weekend? Like every week, Saturday and Sunday come to remind us that we can rest a bit and that time is relative. Not living in a black hole, however, we have to be satisfied with these two days in which to dedicate ourselves to our favorite hobby, video games. Let’s see what we could play happily among the latest releases.

In the meantime, we recommend Everspace 2, an excellent quality space action role-playing game, which combines spectacularity and storytelling in a winning formula. A truly successful sequel that science fiction fans should not miss.

If you are more of a colorful world type, there is Minecraft Legends for you, a real-time strategy spin-off of Minecraft, which is presented as suitable for all ages.

For risk-seekers, we remind you that Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari has been released, the second DLC for Poncle’s excellent action, which adds several hours of gameplay. If you want to end up in the tunnel again, you know what to do.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Another title to try is definitely Hunt the Night, an independent action adventure of excellent workmanship and with an original story.

Past lovers can instead focus on the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, a good collection, perhaps a little too expensive. In short, there are many new titles to play and some of them of excellent quality.

And you, with which games will you spend the weekend? Let us know in the comments below.