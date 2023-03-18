A new week ends and that means the weekend has begun. For many gamers this is the moment when there is a few more moments to devote to video games, between a family commitment and an outdoor trip. So tell us what you’ll be playing this weekend of March 18, 2023?

There are many options this week. The well-known Valheim, for example, has arrived on Xbox, even on Game Pass. In our in-depth article we explained to you that “Today as then, Valheim remains, net of very few updates, an all-encompassing experience, a black hole capable of monopolizing a good chunk of your existence, sucking hundreds of hours of entertainment without you being able to you hardly notice it.”

If you prefer something more narrative, we can recommend The Wreck, of which we have proposed a review in which we explained that “Il est mort le soleil is the writing that stands out on Junon’s shirt. In The Wreck the sun is dead, it is true: the young girl’s life has taken dramatic directions, but the protagonist of the new video game The Pixel Hunt teaches that every human being can try to write their own destiny, because it’s never too late to create a good story.”

For many, though, this will be Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon week. In our review we confirmed the goodness of the game: “Abebe Tinari’s work is a gem that demonstrates how in PlatinumGames thumbs have not been turned over in recent years, but there has been an important work of talent cultivation. new generations here have demonstrated their ability in all fields, from design to art, without neglecting a soundtrack that is sometimes even more excellent than the other aspects of the game.”

Obviously, in addition to these games, there are the many that ended up in the backlog, which these days could expand quite a bit thanks to (the fault?) of the Steam spring discounts.

Tell us, what will you be playing this weekend of March 18, 2023?