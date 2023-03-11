What will you be playing this weekend? Winter is drawing to its inevitable conclusion and you have to decide what you will play this weekend dull for some, cold for others and pleasant for Aussies. What titles are you aiming for to fully live your life as a gamer? Will you aim for the new releases or will you look at the titles of the past?

Actually, the releases of the last seven days have been quite weak. Someone could certainly throw themselves into Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, the new DLC of the Motion Twin game, which we will review shortly, while others may have eyed the demo of Resident Evil 4, which according to the comments would be the definitive tombstone on doubts towards the game. In short, if you want it is an excellent appetizer for the full version, arriving on March 24, 2023.

Speaking of complete games, we can only recommend Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo for PC, Nintendo Switch and iPhone, a title that has really convinced us a lot and is worth playing, especially if you like horror. The other titles released this week are decent, but without peaks. For example, there’s Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 which might be worth a spin if you’re into racing, or Figment 2: Creed Valley if you like evocative games. Those looking for something very light with a super hero theme should focus on DC Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, not essential but very capable of entertaining.

Otherwise it was a relatively calm week, with little memorable. Now it’s your turn: what will you be playing this weekend? A new title? Or will you trim the backlog a bit? Let us know in the comments.