What will you be playing this weekend? The weekend has now arrived and it’s the perfect time to indulge in video games, as long as you don’t have to work like other days of the week. Too bad there are fewer major releases this week than last week. However, there is something, so it’s better not to rest on your laurels and start warming up the controller.

The first advice can only be Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the new, successful Team Ninja title that is being liked a lot, despite the fact that on PC it is giving more than a few problems to players. The similarities to Nioh, the setting and other features of the game are still convincing the players. So why don’t you join the fray too? In particular if you have the Game Pass, you will find the game in the subscription at no additional cost. Sure, go ahead and play it, but not before reading our review of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty could fill your weekend

The rest of the week was characterized by titles that weren’t exactly exceptional. For example, we have finally reviewed The Settlers: New Allies, with a not exactly flattering judgment, unfortunately, due to the evident defects of the game. Something similar happened with the Ken the warrior fitness game. As pointed out in the review, Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star carries with it all the typical defects of the genre. A similar argument could be made for Scars Above, a title that proved to be sufficient and nothing more.

As you can see, there was no shortage of releases, but there is very little that is memorable. Anyway, will you be playing one of the titles released in the last few days this weekend? Or will you be dedicated to catching up on backlog games? Let us know in the comments.