What will you be playing this weekend? The weekend is the perfect time to take a break from study or work and devote yourself body and soul to your gaming passion. And as usual we are curious to know which games you will spend your free time with this weekend at the end of February.

While many are still exploring the Highlands of Hogwarts Legacy, there have been quite a few interesting games coming out in the past week. One of them is undoubtedly Atomic Heart, the first-person shooter set in retro-futuristic Russia and Mundfish’s debut. The game convinced us, but only partially, as explained in our Atomic Heart review, but on the other hand it’s included in the Game Pass so it might be worth taking advantage of the weekend to try it.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! instead it is a spinoff of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series by Sega that takes us to Kyoto in 1860. We will take on the role of samurai Sakamoto Ryoma in search of his father’s killer, to clear himself of the murder he was unjustly accused of and restore the his honour. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our review.

Also new this week is PlayStation VR2 and its launch line-up

Just yesterday it came out Octopath Traveler 2, the JRPG with HD/2D graphics from Square Enix in which we will take on the role of eight different characters with whom we will live as many stories. As explained in our review, this sequel has convinced us both from the point of view of the plot and the gameplay, with some defects of the original solved while others are unfortunately still present.

This week also marked the debut of Playstation VR2 in stores along with the first batch of games made for the PS5 headset, among which Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Gran Turismo 7 VR stand out.

Will you be playing one of the titles released in the last few days this weekend? Or will you be dedicated to catching up on backlog games? Let us know in the comments.