A new weekend has arrived and gamers will finally have a little more time to devote themselves to one of their favorite passions. Between an outdoor excursion and some time spent with friends and family, it will be possible to invest a few hours even for your own video game of the moment or to recover some old title that has yet to be played. So tell us what will you be playing this weekend of February 18, 2023?

There’s certainly no shortage of big names this week. The time has finally come for PC gamers to challenge themselves with the horrific and mesmerizing environments of Returnal. In our review we explained to you that “Returnal presents itself as an absolutely fascinating and convincing roguelike shooter experience also on PC, thanks to the presence of all the features added during construction on PS5, to more pumped-up effects on the visual level but also and above all a wide range of adjustments (complete with an internal benchmark to test them from time to time) that allow you to scale the game on various configurations, as far as possible, and find the best compromise to face the lethal pitfalls of Atropos without dying from a sudden drop in frame rate.”

Someone might want to give chaotic a chance instead Wanted Dead, but in our review we have already explained to you that perhaps this is not the case. We have in fact explained to VI that “In the final analysis, Wanted: Dead appears to be a frankly negligible game, which has the narrative side as its only reason of interest (but without particularly shining). The latter manages to raise some interesting themes, but is sunk by a series of problems that cannot be glossed over.”

On the other hand, it is surprisingly positive Wild Hearts, the “Monter Hunter-like” by Koei Tecmo and Electronic Arts. In our review we explained that “Wild Hearts has sincerely exceeded our expectations. We never expected from Omega Force a title capable of rivaling Monster Hunters, much less equipped with such solid systems as to guarantee it a personality of its own. And instead the Japanese team has silenced our doubts, churning out a very valid action, which finds in various aspects the right compromise between the complexity of the series that inspires it and the desire to open up to newcomers to experiences of this type. undermine the “mother” series from the throne nor reach its qualitative peaks, due to some balancing and ingenuity problems deriving from the team’s lack of experience compared to Capcom veterans; in any case, it remains highly recommended for action lovers, or for anyone who wants a fresh alternative to the usual monster hunt.”

Finally, I suggest you don’t ignore Tales of Symphonia Remastered, which “still remains an exciting and well-finished JRPG today, despite its physiological ailments”. But tell us, what will you be playing this weekend of February 18, 2023?