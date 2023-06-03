We are in the midst of an incredible season in terms of video games, and this makes the fateful question of Saturday morning even more interesting: what will you be playing this weekend of June 3, 2023? Diablo 4 or Street Fighter 6 are the most prominent scales among the new releases, but let’s not always forget the presence of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

We are at the start of a truly extraordinary June for video games, with Diablo 4 which has just received its launch as early access and is already proving to be able to captivate millions of players from the first hours of availability in its irresistible coils. In case you need more information on the matter, we refer you to our review of the campaign, but this is only the beginning of our analysis of Blizzard’s mammoth action RPG.

On the other hand, June 2 was also the launch day of street fighter 6 and it’s easy to think that this too is dominating the gaming discourse this weekend.

Street Fighter 6 is a perfect mix of style and gameplay

The new fighting game is simply another perfect center of Capcom, as also demonstrated by our review: a game capable of keeping up the important name it carries with it and also of introducing it to players who may not apparently be interested in the genre.

Waiting for the release of Final Fantasy 16, these two games are destined to catalyze the attention of a large part of the public, but we must not forget another 90 piece of considerable size which is still very present on the screens of most of the users.

We are obviously talking about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the new chapter in the Nintendo saga that will probably still be talked about for a long time in the coming months. If only to compare the creations and discoveries made within his expansive world characterized by such intense and innovative interaction.

If, on the other hand, you love more peculiar experiences, it could be the weekend of Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection, a collection of RPG dungeon crawlers previously released for Nintendo portables, or of We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie, which marks the return of the particular puzzle created by Keita Takahashi. So what will you play this weekend of June 3, 2023?