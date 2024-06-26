Corona had declared during an interview about a future child: “I don’t want him to be a boy. In that case, I’ll call him Fabrizio Corona Junior”.

There was a lot of talk about it last week, another great day has arrived for the former king of the paparazzi and one of the engines of Italian gossip still today, Fabrizio Corona. One of the most discussed characters in Italy will soon be a father for the second time. In fact, his partner, the model Sara Barbieri, is pregnant.

Fabrizio Corona announced the happy news on Instagram, and he didn’t just give yet another scoop (this time very personal). Corona shocked followers by revealing the sex of the future unborn child and confirming the indiscretions of another king of gossip, Alessandro Rosica. The arriving baby will be Corona’s second child, after Carlos, born from his relationship with Nina Moric.

The former paparazzi king was hoping for a girl, but the baby, expected to arrive around Christmas Day, will instead be a boy. Alessandro Rosica had already revealed the sex of the baby in his Instagram stories. Rosica, in fact, had revealed that Corona’s next child would be “a boy” stating that she too could say so “with certainty”. In short, Rosica would have received the very private information from a very reliable source. At the same time, Rosica declared and hoped for a Corona capable of being a different father than he was for Carlos.

It didn’t take long before the protagonist of the gossip (this time as theme and not as an author) confirmed what Rosica declared. In a short time, Fabrizio Corona followed up on the news on social media, also revealing the first name chosen: “Sara is sad because it’s a boy! I’m sorry, Johnny Maria Corona is coming”.

In the past, Corona had expressed his desire to have several times a female child. Not long ago, in an interview with the weekly ‘Chi’, Fabrizio Corona had declared his desire to have a girl, especially after the birth of his first son Carlos. But the happiness for the second boy will still be great.

Corona had stated decisively during the interview: “I don’t want it to be male. At that point, then, I call him Fabrizio Corona Junior, all in one piece with my first and last name. However, I hope it’s a girl, it’s always been my dream.” If the calculations are correct, it seems that the date of birth of the little one could also be exceptional and significant: December 25, Christmas Day. In any case, we have to wait five months before the arrival of the new member of the Corona family.