The general secretary of the Chubut Private Oil and Gas Union, Jorge Ávila, described Juan Grabois as “ignorant” and asked himself “what does this vague know?”, After the social leader said in Trelew that “the oilmen win a lot of twine, they spend it all on falopa and then they shit dying “.

After the strong controversy that that phrase generated, Grabois came out to apologize on Twitter although he said his statements were “misrepresented.”

My response to the misrepresentations of the lobbyists of the oil and mining multinationals and the complicit media. If any worker felt offended, I humbly ask FORGIVENESS. pic.twitter.com/YYJLdjWkB1 – Juan Grabois (@JuanGrabois) March 2, 2021

Visibly annoying Ávila said that Grabois “could never show what he lives on and if he ever worked in his life” and emphasized: “He comes to Chubut and an offender is dedicated to the oil workers, insulting us. So, there can only be two alternatives: either he has no idea what it means to be an oil man or he seeks fame by talking about what he does not know, because he never did: work.

Grabois was in Trelew to present his post-pandemic productive projects, but also to express his rejection of open-pit mining. “It is a lie that mining creates jobs “He said and drew a parallel with the oil workers: “They go away from their families for 15 days, earn a lot of money, spend it on falopa and then shit dying.”

The expressions provoked the reaction of different sectors and leaders. Among them, that of Avila, leader of the most powerful union in Chubut, who also charged against the local leadership for “using him as an interlocutor to say anything about a productive sector” that has great impulse from Comodoro Rivadavia, such as that of the Hydrocarbons. “Lor they send to speak badly of the oil tankers because they do not dare to put the face “, sentenced.

“These days we have a visit in our province from a character who has a national press, just for being the one who claims to lead thousands of vulnerable people who receive aid plans from the National Government. It would be necessary to ask who they invited him, what are the reasons, because if it is to insult us then we could think that they think the same way, ”Ávila remarked.

“Grabois should know that we are the ones who sacrifice, strive and put passion every day to do our job well, We know that it is key to the development of Argentina and that is why we never stop, we always go forward, no matter if it is hot, cold or windy. We are enthusiastic about exposing ourselves and our family ”, added the union leader.

And he raised: “What does this bum know, that when he is hot he turns on his air conditioning and when he is cold, his heating. All with the energy that comes out of our Patagonia, with our work. He believes that the Buenos Aires breeze is wind ”, at the same time he asked that“ you respect those of us who work, and if you have doubts, we invite you to visit and find out what a workday for our fellow oil workers is about, to see if you are encouraged ”.

.Chubut. Correspondent.