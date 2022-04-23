Bogotá.- The hippos than in 1984 They arrived illegally in Colombia for the zoo that drug trafficker Pablo Escobar set up on his farm in the center of the country they have reproduced without control and are a “worrying” environmental problem for the authorities and inhabitants of the area.

At the height of his criminal empire, Escobar built a zoo on his Hacienda Napolesof almost 3,000 hectares, located in Puerto Triunfo, in the department of Antioquia.

up to that place brought exotic animals from all over the world that made it a sensation because of the extravagant nature of the property on whose entrance gate he ordered the installation of a small plane that symbolized the means of transportation for his shipments of cocaine to the USA.

After his death in 1993and with the end of his drug cartel, the animals of the Escobar zoo were left without control in an environment that was not theirs and they found a new home in the plains of Magdalena Medio, to which they quickly became accustomed due to the favorable conditions of the land, watered by the waters of the Magdalena River, the main river in Colombia.

However, over time the exotic pachyderms became a danger to the fauna, flora and peasants of the region, one of whom suffered serious injuries when he was attacked in 2020 when he was fumigating a pasture.

Environmental impact

This is “one of the issues that most worries” the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development, the head of that portfolio, Carlos Eduardo Correa, told Efe, who assures that they want to avoid “a negative impact on the environment.”

Three females and one male were the first members of this community of hippopotamuses, which already has 133 individuals, according to the latest study by the Ministry of the Environment together with the Humboldt Institute and the National University, which indicates that the pachyderms “have reproduced almost exponentially”, in the words of the minister.

Right now they live on the banks of the Magdalena River “and they have been reproducing at very high rates; if we do nothing in the next eight years we would have 400,” he adds.

Correa explains that the danger lies in the fact that hippos “are animals that can weigh between one and three tons, eat 200 kilograms of food daily and are affecting wetland areas, ecosystems of protected areas.”

Among the animals that are displaced by these hippopotamuses, which are very territorial, are capybaras and manatees. “Imagine what could happen with 400,” warns the minister.

On the other hand, “they are wild animals that pose a high risk to the communities” of the Puerto Triunfo area, where tourism, nature and outdoor sports activities are carried out.

This is an example of the relationship between illegality, especially wildlife trafficking and illicit trade, and the loss of biodiversity, Correa points out, since the species that are introduced into ecosystems of which they are not native end up affecting their environment. .

challenges and concerns

Among the concerns of the researchers studying this population of hippos are “that it continues to increase as indicated by the projections and models that have been defined,” María Piedad Baptiste, a researcher at the Humboldt Institute, warns Efe.

In Africa, its continent of origin, the hippopotamus does not have such a “fast growth dynamic because it has (…) predators that do not exist in Colombia, and much more drastic environmental aspects, such as periods of drought (larger) than those that can be found here,” explains Olga Lucía Montenegro, a professor at the Institute of Natural Sciences.

“There is also a very important challenge in terms of communication and outreach (…) a pedagogy on what invasive species are” to guarantee “correct decision-making,” says Baptiste.

The problem with the hippopotamus, moreover, is that “its invasive behavior has only been seen in Colombia, because it was only brought here illegally,” adds Montenegro.

Alternatives for environmental control

A first step to control them was taken by the Government by declaring hippos an invasive species, which will allow to begin to define how to deal with these animals that have shown higher reproduction rates in Colombia than in some African countries.

“We have also been in Africa with colleagues from Mozambique, Gabon, Kenya, and also from the United Kingdom, seeing how the management of hippos in those regions has been,” and each one “has done it in a different way.” explains Correa.

The next step in dealing with this problem is to come up with “the best management plan and to do it as soon as possible to prevent this from increasing,” especially considering that “it’s a really young population; 46% are juvenile hippos.”

“There are many alternatives”, says the minister and adds: “There is talk of sterilization, sacrifice, extraction, castration, zoos, sanctuaries”, but first a series of questions must be answered, such as ” What is the population? How many are females and males? And what is the alternative management plan and in how much time?